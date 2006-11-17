 Version: 20220421 By the same author: Virtour.fr - visites virtuelles

Universal Cyrillic decoder

Հայերեն - Башҡорт - Беларуская - Български - Иронау - Қазақша - Кыргызча - Македонски - Монгол
Нохчийн - O’zbek - Русский - Slovensky - Српски - Татарча - Тоҷикӣ - Українська - Чaваш - Français - English
Place here the text to be decoded (max : 100 kB) :

Select encoding :
OR Expert: source encoding: displayed as: postfilter:

Output

The resulting text will be displayed here...

Guestbook

Please link to this site!
<a href="https://2cyr.com/decode/">Universal Cyrillic decoder</a> 		Custom Work
For a small fee I can help you quickly recode/recover large pieces of data - texts, databases, websites... or write custom functions you can use (invoice available).
FAQ and contact information.

About the program

Welcome! You may find this site useful, if you have recieved some texts that you believe are written in the Cyrillic alphabet, but instead are displayed in some strange combination of bizarre characters. This program will try to guess the encoding, and if it does not, it will show samples, examples of all encoding-combinations, so as you will be able to select the good one.

How to

Limits

Terms of use

Please notice that this freeware program is created with the hope that it would be useful, but has no warranty, not even an implied warranty for fitness for any particular use. Please use it at your own risk.

If you have very long texts to translate, please make sure you have a backup copy.

What's new

Back to the Latin to Cyrillic convertor.

A software by Petko Yotov © 2004 - 2023
Development sponsored by ACCENT Bulgaria Ltd and Virtour.fr - visites virtuelles à Paris et en Ile-de-France
This same program should be also available at the following mirrors: ACCENT | Notamment | Free.fr.
The original should be here: Universal Cyrillic decoder.